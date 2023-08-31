First Savings Financial Group (FRA:8N4) Price Target Increased by 18.13% to 18.87

The average one-year price target for First Savings Financial Group (FRA:8N4) has been revised to 18.87 / share. This is an increase of 18.13% from the prior estimate of 15.97 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.08 to a high of 21.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.02% from the latest reported closing price of 14.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Savings Financial Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8N4 is 0.05%, a decrease of 29.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 1,801K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 394K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing an increase of 20.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8N4 by 7.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 154K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynch & Associates holds 153K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 127K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8N4 by 13.78% over the last quarter.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 92K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.