First results of CureVac COVID-19 vaccine trial expected in 2 months -Focus

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - The first trial results of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by CureVac are expected in two months, German news website Focus Online reported on Friday.

CureVac, an unlisted German company, this week said first meaningful results could be available in September or October and, under favourable conditions, it could be approved by the middle of next year.

