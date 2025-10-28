First Resource Bank Reports Advance In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - First Resource Bank (FRSB.OB) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.26 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $1.62 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.2% to $6.55 million from $5.15 million last year.

First Resource Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.26 Mln. vs. $1.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $6.55 Mln vs. $5.15 Mln last year.

