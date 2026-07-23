First Resource Bank Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - First Resource Bank (FRSB.OB) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.783 billion, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $1.903 billion, or $0.63 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.1% to $8.531 billion from $6.313 billion last year.

First Resource Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.783 Bln. vs. $1.903 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $8.531 Bln vs. $6.313 Bln last year.

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