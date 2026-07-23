Markets

First Resource Bank Q2 Income Climbs

July 23, 2026 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - First Resource Bank (FRSB.OB) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.783 billion, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $1.903 billion, or $0.63 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.1% to $8.531 billion from $6.313 billion last year.

First Resource Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.783 Bln. vs. $1.903 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $8.531 Bln vs. $6.313 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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