First Republic Nabs $9.2 Million Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Team

First Republic Bank’s recruiting spree is paying off with the recent announcement that the bank nabbed a Morgan Stanley team managing $1.2 billion in assets for ultra-wealthy clients in Los Angeles. The six-person team is led by advisors Alexander H. Kadish, Nicholas Davey, and J.P. Garofalo, who generated a combined $9.2 million in revenue. The team, which specializes in helping executives with large corporate stock plan holdings, also moved with three support staff. In addition, another former member of their team, Robert A. Daly Jr., will continue to work with the team as an outside consultant. Daly and Kadish moved the team to Morgan Stanley in 2016 from J.P. Morgan Advisors. Kadish has worked at six firms over his 21-year career. He started at discount broker Banc of America Securities in 2001, then shifted to Smith Barney in 2003 and worked for Jefferies & Co before joining J.P. Morgan Advisors in 2010. Daly started his career at J.P. Morgan’s Bear, Stearns & Co. in 1998 and also worked at UBS Wealth Management USA before rejoining J.P. Morgan in 2009. Garofalo started with Wells Fargo Advisors in 2013 and has worked for Morgan Stanley, Ares Investor Services, and Nuveen Securities before returning to Morgan in 2020. The addition of the team brings First Republic’s 2023 recruiting total to four teams managing a combined $4.6 billion in assets.

