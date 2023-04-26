First Republic faces potential curb on borrowing from Fed - Bloomberg News

Adds response from FDIC, details from report

April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. bank regulators are weighing the prospect of downgrading their private assessments of First Republic Bank FRC.N, which could lead it to face potential curbs on borrowing from the Federal Reserve, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Senior officials are mulling whether to downgrade their scoring of the firm's condition, including its so-called Camels rating, the report said citing people, adding that would likely limit the bank's use of the Fed's discount window and an emergency facility launched last month.

The banking sector has come under renewed pressure after First Republic on Monday reported outflows of more than $100 billion in deposits in the first quarter.

Its market value plunged below $1 billion for the first time ever on Wednesday after a report said the U.S. government was unwilling to intervene in the rescue process, hammering the lender's stock.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has not reached a decision nor have officials warned the lender about their thinking while waiting on the bank's managers to shore up its balance sheet, the report said.

First Republic did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while the FDIC declined to comment.

The lender is planning to shrink its balance sheet and slash expenses by cutting executive compensation, paring back office space, and laying off nearly 20% to 25% of employees in the second quarter, it said Monday.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.