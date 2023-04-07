US Markets
First Republic bank to suspend dividends on preferred stock

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

April 07, 2023 — 08:26 pm EDT

April 7 (Reuters) - First Republic Bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday that it will suspend payments of quarterly cash dividends on its preferred stock "as a measure of prudent oversight."

Last month, the bank suspended its dividend on common stock after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Large U.S. banks injected $30 billion in deposits into First Republic Bank last month to rescue the lender caught up in a widening crisis triggered by the collapse of two other mid-sized U.S. lenders.

