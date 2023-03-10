Markets
FRC

First Republic Bank Shares Plunge; To Privately Place $125 Mln Of Shares

March 10, 2023 — 09:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC) are falling more than 31% Friday morning after the company said it has entered into agreement with certain accredited investors for a private placement of equity securities of the Company of about $125 million at $2.25 per share of equivalent securities.

The company plans to use the capital to execute its strategic plan to drive profitability.

FRC, currently at$66.03, has traded in the range of $66.03-$174.21 in the last 1 year.

