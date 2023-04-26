News & Insights

US Markets
FRC

First Republic Bank shares plummet day after hitting record low

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

April 26, 2023 — 07:51 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

April 26 (Reuters) - First Republic Bank's FRC.N shares fell more than 15% in premarket trading on Wednesday as the troubled lender's plans to turn around its business were scrutinized by investors.

The company's shares were last trading at $6.87, after losing nearly half of their value on Tuesday. The stock will hit a record low for the second straight day if current levels hold.

The bank is looking at several options, such as selling assets or the creation of a "bad bank", a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

However, analysts have highlighted several roadblocks which could complicate rescue efforts for the San Francisco-based lender as it looks to emerge out of the crisis sparked by an outflow of more than $100 billion in deposits in the first quarter.

At least three brokerages have cut their price targets on First Republic's shares since it reported first-quarter earnings on Monday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.