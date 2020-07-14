Markets
First Republic Bank Reports Gain In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - First Republic Bank (FRC) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $241.95 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $209.78 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First Republic Bank earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $241.95 Mln. vs. $209.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.40 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.17

