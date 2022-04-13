First Republic Bank Q1 Profit Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - First Republic Bank (FRC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $364 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $316 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First Republic Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $364 Mln. vs. $316 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.00 vs. $1.79 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.90

