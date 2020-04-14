Markets
First Republic Bank Q1 Income Retreats

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - First Republic Bank (FRC) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $205.67 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $213.80 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First Republic Bank earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $205.67 Mln. vs. $213.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.20 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02

