First Republic Bank Prices Public Offering - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - First Republic Bank (FRC) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2.25 million shares of its common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $353.3 million. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about August 4, 2022. The company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 337,500 shares from First Republic.

First Republic plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, funding loans or purchasing investment securities for its portfolio.

