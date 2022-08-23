Markets
First Republic Bank Names Neal Holland CFO

(RTTNews) - First Republic Bank (FRC) announced that Neal Holland has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Olga Tsokova has been named Deputy Chief Financial Officer, effective November 2, 2022. Tsokova will also continue to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer.

Holland will join the company from MUFG Union Bank, where he currently serves as the CFO of Union Bank and MUFG Americas.

Tsokova said, "It has been a privilege to support First Republic as our acting CFO, and it is an honor to now serve in this new capacity."

