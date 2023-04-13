First Republic Bank (FRC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, First Republic Bank (FRC) closed at $13.61, marking a -1.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.33% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the San Francisco bank had lost 55.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.11%.

First Republic Bank will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 24, 2023. In that report, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post earnings of -$3.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 258.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.13 billion, down 18.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$5.68 per share and revenue of $3.4 billion, which would represent changes of -168.85% and -42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for First Republic Bank. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 195.64% lower within the past month. First Republic Bank is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Banks - West industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.