First Republic Bank (FRC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $102.21, changing hands as high as $102.24 per share. First Republic Bank shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRC's low point in its 52 week range is $70.06 per share, with $122.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.09. The FRC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

