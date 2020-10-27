FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 28, 2020

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FRC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $128.67, the dividend yield is .62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRC was $128.67, representing a -2.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $131.61 and a 83.66% increase over the 52 week low of $70.06.

FRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.6. Zacks Investment Research reports FRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.13%, compared to an industry average of -18.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FRC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FRC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FRC as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Principal Exchange-Traded Funds (GDVD)

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDVD with an increase of 7.12% over the last 100 days. IAT has the highest percent weighting of FRC at 5.31%.

