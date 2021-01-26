FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 27, 2021

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FRC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRC was $156.44, representing a -6.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $166.82 and a 123.29% increase over the 52 week low of $70.06.

FRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.81. Zacks Investment Research reports FRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.19%, compared to an industry average of -.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FRC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FRC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FRC as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 48.75% over the last 100 days. IAT has the highest percent weighting of FRC at 4.94%.

