FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 28, 2021

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $181.13, the dividend yield is .49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRC was $181.13

FRC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK). FRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.4. Zacks Investment Research reports FRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.06%, compared to an industry average of 18.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FRC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FRC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FRC as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXO with an increase of 46.08% over the last 100 days. IAT has the highest percent weighting of FRC at 4.82%.

