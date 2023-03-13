Markets
FRC

First Republic Bank Falls On Access To Additional Liquidity Amid Contagion Risk

March 13, 2023 — 09:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - First Republic Bank (FRC) shares are declining more than 65 percent on Monday morning after the bank announced that it has access to additional liquidity from the Federal Reserve Bank and JPMorgan Chase & Co. The total available, unused liquidity to fund operations is now more than $70 billion.

There have also been fears of contagion risk. The shares have been down since March 8 in view of the Silicon Valley Bank's collapse.

Currently, shares are at $27.08, down 66.88 percent from the previous close of $81.76 on a volume of 24,721,558.

