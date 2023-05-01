First Republic Bank Fails; JP Morgan Chase Assumes Control

In a development foreshadowed for weeks, First Republic Bank was closed by California state regulators and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), effective Monday.

The bank has been acquired by JPMorgan Chase, which bested other bidders, including PNC Financial Services Group and Citizen Financial Group.

First Republic’s collapse was the third retail bank failure within the past two months. The bank’s roughly $230 billion in assets makes its failure the second largest in history after Washington Mutual’s demise at the height of the financial crisis of 2008.

First Republic fell victim to depositor doubts sparked by the twin collapses of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank in March. As with SVB, worried customers made large, sudden withdrawals, which destabilized the bank. The First Republic withdrawals totaled about $100 billion, much of which was uninsured.

Unlike SVB’s demise, First Republic’s fall was widely anticipated. Its slow decline over recent weeks made it possible for California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation to step in on May 1 and turn the bank over to the FDIC for receivership.

In announcing the acquisition, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said his bank was able to “execute the transaction in a way to minimize costs to the Deposit Insurance Fund.” The FDIC estimates the cost to be roughly $13 billion.

Effective immediately, First Republic’s 84 locations are branches of Chase and are open for business. Depositor accounts remain covered by the FDIC, subject to existing limits.

