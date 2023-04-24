News & Insights

US Markets
FRC

First Republic Bank deposits falls 41%, shares slide

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

April 24, 2023 — 04:14 pm EDT

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Adds details

April 24 (Reuters) - First Republic Bank's FRC.N profit beat market expectations for the first quarter as higher interest payments boosted its income, but its deposits fell 41%, sending its shares down 13% in extended trading.

Its deposits fell to $104 billion from $176 billion in the fourth quarter. The lender also said it expects to reduce its workforce by nearly 20-25% in the second quarter.

As the turbulence roiled markets, First Republic received $30-billion lifeline in combined deposits from U.S. banking behemoths, including Bank of America Corp. BAC.N, Citigroup Inc. C.N, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N.

Small U.S. banks shed $177.5 billion in deposits in March from the previous month, according to data from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The lender earned $1.23 a share in the first three months ended March compared with $2 a year ago. Analysts had estimated the company to earn 85 cents for the quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Lananh Nguyen)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRC
BAC
C
JPM
WFC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.