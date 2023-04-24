First Republic Bank deposits falls 41%, shares slide

Adds details

April 24 (Reuters) - First Republic Bank's FRC.N profit beat market expectations for the first quarter as higher interest payments boosted its income, but its deposits fell 41%, sending its shares down 13% in extended trading.

Its deposits fell to $104 billion from $176 billion in the fourth quarter. The lender also said it expects to reduce its workforce by nearly 20-25% in the second quarter.

As the turbulence roiled markets, First Republic received $30-billion lifeline in combined deposits from U.S. banking behemoths, including Bank of America Corp. BAC.N, Citigroup Inc. C.N, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N.

Small U.S. banks shed $177.5 billion in deposits in March from the previous month, according to data from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The lender earned $1.23 a share in the first three months ended March compared with $2 a year ago. Analysts had estimated the company to earn 85 cents for the quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

