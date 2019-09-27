First Republic Bank Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FRC

In trading on Friday, shares of First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $97.13, changing hands as high as $98.15 per share. First Republic Bank shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRC's low point in its 52 week range is $79.42 per share, with $107.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.84.

