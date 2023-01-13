First Republic Bank Bottom Line Declines In Q4, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - First Republic Bank (FRC) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $346 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $368 million, or $2.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First Republic Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $346 Mln. vs. $368 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.88 vs. $2.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.80

