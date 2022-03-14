First Republic Bank Appoints Mike Roffler As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - First Republic Bank (FRC) said its Board has named Mike Roffler CEO, effective March 13, 2022. He will also continue to serve as President and Board Member. Jim Herbert will transition to the role of Executive Chairman, effective March 13, 2022.

Roffler joined First Republic in 2009. He was appointed CFO in 2014, President in 2021, and Board Member and Acting Co-CEO in 2022.

George Parker, Acting Chairman and Board Member, said: "As a collaborative and forward-looking leader, Mike is well-positioned to drive thoughtful evolution while maintaining the Bank's consistent, safe growth for many years to come."

