First Republic Bank Announces Rise In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - First Republic Bank (FRC) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $278.32 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $222.06 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First Republic Bank earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $278.32 Mln. vs. $222.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.61 vs. $1.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.39

