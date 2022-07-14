First Republic Bank Announces Advance In Q2 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - First Republic Bank (FRC) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $392 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $350 million, or $1.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First Republic Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $392 Mln. vs. $350 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.16 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.09

