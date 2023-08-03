First Reliance Bancshares Inc. (FSRL) Price Target Decreased by 5.26% to 9.18

The average one-year price target for First Reliance Bancshares Inc. (OTC:FSRL) has been revised to 9.18 / share. This is an decrease of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 9.69 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.01% from the latest reported closing price of 6.70 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Reliance Bancshares Inc.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSRL is 0.41%, an increase of 82.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,098K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Banc Funds Co holds 661K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 426K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
TMVAX - RBC Microcap Value Fund A Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
