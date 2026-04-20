First Reliance Bancshares Inc. Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - First Reliance Bancshares Inc. (FSRL.OB) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.43 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $1.61 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $14.13 million from $13.77 million last year.

First Reliance Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.43 Mln. vs. $1.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $14.13 Mln vs. $13.77 Mln last year.

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