First REIT Wins Award for Top Shareholder Returns

First Real Estate Investment (SG:AW9U) has released an update.

First REIT has been recognized for delivering the highest returns to shareholders in the Real Estate Investment Trusts category at The Edge Singapore’s Centurion Club Awards 2024. The company attributes its success to its 2.0 Growth Strategy and its portfolio of 32 healthcare-related assets, aiming for developed markets to comprise over half of its portfolio by 2027. This accolade underscores First REIT’s commitment to sustainable value creation for its investors.

For further insights into SG:AW9U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.