First Real Estate Investment Trust (FESNF) Declares $0.00 Dividend

First Real Estate Investment Trust said on February 20, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.00 per share ($0.01 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2024 will receive the payment on March 28, 2024.

At the current share price of $0.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.21%.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Real Estate Investment Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FESNF is 0.02%, an increase of 1.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 60,425K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.14% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Real Estate Investment Trust is 0.21. The forecasts range from a low of 0.21 to a high of $0.22. The average price target represents an increase of 19.14% from its latest reported closing price of 0.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Real Estate Investment Trust is 113MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16,799K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,646K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FESNF by 10.24% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,850K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,129K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 5,651K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,726K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FESNF by 4.24% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,903K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.