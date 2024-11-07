First Real Estate Investment Trust Expands Manager’s Unit Holdings

First Real Estate Investment (SG:AW9U) has released an update.

First Real Estate Investment Trust has issued over 2.5 million new units to cover part of its management fee, based on recent trading prices. This move increases the Manager’s stake to over 10% of the total units, highlighting an important financial strategy for investors. The issue reflects ongoing adjustments in the trust’s management structure and compensation.

