First Quarter 2020 Review of the Long/Short Equity Hedge Fund Space

By Kevin Hurd and Steve Togher for Cross Shore Capital Management

Stock market volatility reached record levels in the first quarter as the entire market experienced a tail risk event. COVID-19, the first global pandemic to hit the planet in over 100 years, and the forced economic shutdown associated with it has come at an enormous expense to the global economy. The pandemic caught markets by surprise and many major equity market indices moved from all-time highs in late February to bear market territory at speeds not seen since 1987.

In January, warning signs appeared that China was having a problem containing the virus. In February it became obvious that the virus had indeed spread beyond China’s borders. In March, economies were shuttered all over the world as we experienced a “black swan” type event, the fallout from which will likely be felt for years to come. Adding to market uncertainty, in March Saudi Arabia and Russia engaged in a price war that triggered a 54% sell-off in oil prices, sending energy sector stocks tumbling.

Credit market liquidity diminished dramatically, provoking the federal reserve to step in and provide massive levels of capital to stabilize markets. The government and the federal reserve also acted in unison to cushion the economic blow of the shutdown in the form of substantial rate cuts and $2 trillion in stimulus spending. When it was all said and done, the S&P 500, MSCI World, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Russell 2000 were down 19.6%, 21.1%, 22.7%, and 30.6%, respectively.

While long/short equity hedge funds lost money for the quarter on average, they certainly fared better than the market with the average fund down 13.9% (HFRI Equity Hedge (Total) Index). However, dispersion across funds was incredibly wide. For example, among the managers Cross Shore allocates to, we had a technology sector-focused manager who was up over 20% for the quarter while we had a financial services sector-focused manager who was down close to 30%.

As we spoke with managers throughout the month of March, we observed managers generally fell into two distinct camps. The first was managers who, either because of concerns over equity market valuations generally or because of concerns over the economic impact of COVID-19 specifically, proactively began raising cash and decreasing exposure to cyclical companies that tend to do poorly during a recession as early as February. The second was managers who reacted to the sell-off by adding market hedges (to various degrees of success) while also decreasing exposure to lower conviction ideas as the sell-off progressed and used the market decline to upgrade their portfolios by adding to their highest conviction stocks at prices not seen in many years.

The former group tended to perform better during Q1 while the latter group tended to perform better during the bounce back in April. Either way, long/short equity hedge funds generally produced significant benefits for their investors during the quarter.

Looking forward, while the markets are roiled with uncertainty and volatility, we are optimistic about the environment for long/short equity hedge funds. For example, while Q1 was the worst quarter for many broad equity market indices since 1987 in aggregate, there was wide dispersion between sectors with obvious lockdown implications (travel, aerospace, events, etc.), which sold off as much as 70%, while other sectors like eCommerce, consumer staples, at-home entertainment, and businesses enabling remote working performed quite well.

Over time, we expect less obvious winners and losers will also be revealed. Skilled long/short equity hedge fund managers have the unique ability to take advantage of these dispersions, both on the long and short sides of their portfolios. Passive investing worked well for a long time as we experienced the longest bull market in history. However, passive investing will not be able to take advantage of the opportunities presented by these dispersions going forward. Nor will it be able to mitigate volatility. As a result, we continue to believe that a hedged strategy is the best way to materially participate in rising markets while providing downside protection.

