First Quarter 2020 Leaves Advisors Wondering How to Move Forward: This Indicator Could Provide Some Guidance

The first quarter of 2020 produced a lot of “wow” moments and a number of “haven’t seen this since before” memories. While the first big moment was the all-time highs achieved on February 19, that feat was quickly forgotten as the markets took a dramatic turn for the worse entering into a bear market within a month’s time and falling nearly 34% to what currently stands as the near-term bottom on March 23.

Indicators are still mostly in oversold levels; however, we have seen some positive developments from a number of shorter-term indicators like the NYSE High-Low (NYSEHILO).

The High-Low measures the percentage of stocks making new 52-week highs versus the total number of stocks making either new 52-week highs or lows. For example, if we have a day when 50 stocks hit new yearly highs, while 300 stocks make new lows, our daily reading is 14.3% (50 divided by 350).

Once we have this figure, we then "smooth out" the readings by keeping a 10-day moving average, simply adding the last ten daily readings together and then dividing by 10 for a simple average. This, in short, produces the High-Low reading that is charted each day.

Keep in mind that it is a short-term indicator, so it can (and will) move around. Having said that, historically, it can stay at extremely high or low levels for some length of time. While we have historically seen the High-Low fall below 30% fairly regularly, we do not often see moves to, or below, 10%. We like to differentiate between the two by saying a move below 30% is an "oversold" market, while a move to or below 10% is a “washed-out” market.

With the most recent market action, the High-Low fell below 10% back in early March. Prior to this, we saw the High-Low drop below 10% twice in 2018. Initially falling below in October 2018, and then again in December before ultimately finding a low at 2% on the chart in December 2018.

The most recent trip below 10% is just the 26th time since 1980 that the High-Low has been below 10%. That’s only 26 times in roughly 40 years!

The reason for this discussion is that the High-Low has reversed up (as of April 8) from below 10%. Reversals up from 10% are typically positive signs, near term, for the market. With that said, this indicator should be viewed with the understanding that the recent market rally comes within the confines of a negative trend, and maybe short lived. For instance, about 73% of the stocks in the S&P 500 are still in negative trends on their respective Point & Figure chart. That number has decreased over the last week, but typically we like to see that number at less than 50%.

In other words, a healthy sign for the market would come if a majority (more than 50%) of stocks are in positive trends. A lot of damage was done to the market in the late-February and March from a technical perspective, so there are still some repairs that needs to happen. Repairing things like longer-term trends doesn’t happen overnight.

Only time will tell if this market has seen its darkest days or if we will have a retest of the March 23 low. What we do know is that there are some positive, near term signs that have developed for the market over the past week. Will those near term positive signs, remain positive for the longer-term? We will see. Volatility remains high. And while the VIX is not where it once was (it reached a high of 85 in March and currently sits in the upper 40s) it is still highly elevated compared to its historical average.

