News & Insights

US Markets
FM

First Quantum's Panama unit, union reach deal on salaries amid mine blockades

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

November 16, 2023 — 07:27 pm EST

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

Adds context in paragraph 2, union statements in paragraphs 3-4, comment request in paragraph 5

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The union for Canadian miner First Quantum's unit in Panama said on Thursday that it reached an agreement with the company to guarantee salaries as protests and blockades against the miner prevent them from working.

Protests have raged for weeks against First Quantum's contract for a $10 billion copper mine, with some protests blocking access to the mine.

The blockades "put at risk the daily bread of some 7,000 workers who are also Panamanians who have not been able to return to our posts to make a living in a dignified way," the union said in a statement.

"We have signed agreements with the company to guarantee salary for the workers," the statement added.

First Quantum's local unit, Minera Panama, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.