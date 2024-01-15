First Quantum to cut Australian nickel mine output, slash workforce

By Divya Rajagopal

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canada's First Quantum Minerals FM.TO said on Monday it will cut production at its Australian nickel mine due to a "significant" downturn in prices of the metal last year, resulting in a 30% reduction in the operation's workforce.

The Raventhorpe mine in Australia, jointly owned by First Quantum and South Korea's POSCO 005490.KS, generated $279 million in revenues and an operating loss of $66 million in the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2023. The company processed 5,490 tonnes of nickel ore in the third quarter.

Shares of Toronto-based First Quantum were up 1.5% at C$13.35 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday. The stock, however, is still down about 50% since street protests shuttered the company'sCobre Panama copper mine in the Central American nation in December.

Rating agency Fitch has warned that if the Panama mine was permanently shut, First Quantum's net debt leverage ratio in 2024 would increase to more than five times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, which could result in a covenant breach.

