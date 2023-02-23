US Markets
FM

First Quantum suspends ore processing at disputed Panama mine

February 23, 2023 — 06:15 am EST

Written by Ankit Kumar for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO said on Thursday its unit had suspended ore processing operations at the Cobre Panama mine.

The company and Panama's government have been locked in a prolonged contract dispute with tax and royalties at the heart of the stalemate.

First Quantum's unit, Minera Panama S.A., will begin a partial demobilization of its workforce of over 8,000 employees and contractors and expects the impact to increase significantly in the coming weeks if concentrate shipments do not resume.

Panama's maritime authority last month ordered Minera Panama to suspend loading operations at a major port, blocking exports from the copper mine.

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Ankit.Kumar2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.