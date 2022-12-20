First Quantum shares fall after Panama halts copper mining operations

New throughout, adds background, comments from Panamanian lawyer

PANAMA CITY, Dec 20 - Shares in First Quantum Minerals FM.TO fell more than 3% on Tuesday as the market awaited a response from the Canada-based miner toPanama's order that it halt operations at a major copper mine in a dispute over taxes.

Last week, the government and the miner missed a deadline to finalize a deal that would have increased annual taxes to Panama to at least $375 million. On Monday, Panama's Commerce and Industry Ministry issued a resolution giving the mining company 10 days to craft a plan that would be enacted two days after its approval.

First Quantum can appeal the order within five days of its publication, according to the government document.

Authorities can take precautionary measures they deem necessary, the document added, without giving details.

A lawyer negotiating on behalf of the government told Reuters Panama could impose a roadmap or modify First Quantum's proposal if it fails to meet the country's requirements.

A spokesperson for First Quantum declined to comment on the resolution issued by the Central American country, which was celebrating a national holiday on Tuesday.

Panama's mining chamber said the measures taken by authorities against the company's Cobre Panama mine, which the government has said accounts for 3.5% of gross domestic product, set a "disastrous" precedent.

The move "jeopardizes not only the future of the mining sector but also deeply undermines the confidence and security needed for investments," the chamber said on Twitter on Monday.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry and the Environment Ministry of Panama referred Reuters to the government resolution when asked about the next steps in the process.

