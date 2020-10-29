First Quantum sees no negative impact from potential Zambia default - CFO

World Markets
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canadian copper miner First Quantum Minerals FM.TO sees no negative impact on its operations from a potential default in Zambia, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Zambia - one of the world’s top copper producers - was struggling with its ballooning debt before the coronavirus pandemic roiled global markets and looks headed for a messy and protracted default.

The government this month missed an interest payment and suspended debt service to external commercial creditors.

