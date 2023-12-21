News & Insights

US Markets
FM

First Quantum seeks formal talks with Panama govt over key copper mine

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

December 21, 2023 — 04:47 pm EST

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - First Quantum's FM.TO Panama unit said on Thursday it is seeking formal talks with the Central American country's government over its mine's legal status and future, after the government moved to shut down the key copper producer.

The Canadian miner said in a statement that accesses to the mine -which have been blocked by protesters opposing it- need to be cleared for the company to have the necessary supplies to avoid causing environmental damages.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.