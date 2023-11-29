News & Insights

US Markets
FM

First Quantum seeks dialogue, warns of Panama mine shutdown damages

Credit: REUTERS/ARIS MARTINEZ

November 29, 2023 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by Elida Moreno for Reuters ->

PANAMA CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canadian miner's First Quantum Panama unit said on Wednesday it is interested in pursuing dialogue with the country's government, following a decision by the supreme court to declare its contract to operate a mine unconstitutional.

The company said in a statement that the court ruling does not contemplate an orderly shutdown of its massive copper mine, which could cause environmental damages.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.