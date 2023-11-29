First Quantum seeks dialogue, warns of Panama mine shutdown damages

PANAMA CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canadian miner's First Quantum Panama unit said on Wednesday it is interested in pursuing dialogue with the country's government, following a decision by the supreme court to declare its contract to operate a mine unconstitutional.

The company said in a statement that the court ruling does not contemplate an orderly shutdown of its massive copper mine, which could cause environmental damages.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.