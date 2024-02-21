News & Insights

First Quantum seeks $20 billion over Panama mine closure order

February 21, 2024 — 11:07 am EST

Written by Divya Rajagopal for Reuters ->

By Divya Rajagopal

TORONTO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals FM.TO said on Wednesday it was seeking $20 billion through international arbitration after Panama ordered the closure of the company's flagship copper mine in the central American nation.

The company has lost over half its market value after Panama's surprise order in November to shut Cobre Panama mine, one of the world's largest. The country's top court ruled First Quantum's contract was unconstitutional following nationwide protests against its operation. The mine accounted for about 40%of the company's revenues.

However, Pascal said that arbitration is not the preferred outcome for the company.

"We would really rather come to a resolution with the state of Panama that results in the best outcome for the people and for the company.

First Quantum has filed arbitration as part of the free trade agreement between Canada and Panama. The company separately has also filed a case at the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) arbitration process, under the termination clause in the ICC contract.

For the quarter ending Dec.31, First Quantum reported a net loss of $1.45 billion. The stock was trading up 2.8% in late morning.

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal, writing by David Ljunggren Editing by Marguerita Choy)

