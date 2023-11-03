First Quantum says production at Cobre Panama mine remains uninterrupted

Adds shares, details and background in paragraphs 2-5

Nov 3 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals FM.TO said on Friday production at the Cobre Panama mine remains uninterrupted at this time, after protests, including blockades of key roads, caused disruptions on site as well as shortages in certain supplies.

Shares of the Canadian miner were up 9% at C$17.15 in morning trade.

Protesters have expressed concerns over the contract signed by the government and the company late last month, arguing it is tainted by corruption and too favorable to the Canadian miner, as well as harmful to the environment.

The company, however, remains "confident" with respect to its legal position in Panama.

The Cobre Panama mine accounts for 1% of global copper output and is operated by a local unit of First Quantum.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94))

