First Quantum says production at Cobre Panama mine remains uninterrupted

November 03, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals FM.TO said on Friday production at the Cobre Panama mine remains uninterrupted at this time, after protests, including blockades of key roads, caused disruptions on site as well as shortages in certain supplies.

