First Quantum says production at Cobre Panama mine remains uninterrupted

Nov 3 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals FM.TO said on Friday production at the Cobre Panama mine remains uninterrupted at this time, after protests, including blockades of key roads, caused disruptions on site as well as shortages in certain supplies.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.