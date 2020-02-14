First Quantum says no expansion at Zambia copper mine until 2024

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canada's First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO does not require any expansion at its Kansanshi copper mine in Zambia to start operating until the end of 2024, Chief Executive Officer Philip Pascall said on Friday.

The miner will publish a technical report on expanding the copper mine, Africa's largest, by the end of the first quarter this year but will not take a decision for at least three years, Pascall said.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis, Editing by Franklin Paul)

