First Quantum says no expansion at Zambia copper mine until 2024

Jeff Lewis Reuters
Canada's First Quantum Minerals Ltd does not require any expansion at its Kansanshi copper mine in Zambia to start operating until the end of 2024, Chief Executive Officer Philip Pascall said on Friday.

The miner will publish a technical report on expanding the copper mine, Africa's largest, by the end of the first quarter this year but will not take a decision for at least three years, Pascall said.

