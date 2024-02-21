News & Insights

First Quantum says it is seeking $20 billion over Panama mine closure order

Credit: REUTERS/TARINA RODRIGUEZ

February 21, 2024 — 09:28 am EST

Written by Divya Rajagopal for Reuters ->

TORONTO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Copper miner First Quantum Minerals FM.TO said on Wednesday it was seeking $20 billion through international arbitration after Panama ordered the closure of the company's mine in the central American nation.

"We have provided a minimum value sought in those proceedings of $20 billion, reflecting an estimated fair market value of initial investment," First Quantum CEO Tristan Pascal said on an earnings call.

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal, writing by David Ljunggren)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

