First Quantum says it hopes to avoid Panama arbitration over mine

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

November 27, 2023 — 10:10 pm EST

Written by Elida Moreno for Reuters ->

PANAMA CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canadian miner First Quantum hopes to avoid arbitration with Panama's government over a major copper mine by instead resolving disagreements during a 90-day period for talks between both sides, the company said in a statement late on Monday.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

