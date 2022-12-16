US Markets
FM

First Quantum says exploring 'all available legal means' after Panama operations stopped

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

December 16, 2022 — 08:03 am EST

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals is doing everything possible to support its operations in Panama, "including through all available legal means," it said Friday in a statement, expressing disappointment in the "government's unnecessary actions."

Panama's government ordered the firm on Thursday to pause operations at its flagship copper mine after missing a deadline to finalize a deal that would have increased payments to the government from the mine.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.