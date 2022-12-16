First Quantum says exploring 'all available legal means' after Panama operations stopped

MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals is doing everything possible to support its operations in Panama, "including through all available legal means," it said Friday in a statement, expressing disappointment in the "government's unnecessary actions."

Panama's government ordered the firm on Thursday to pause operations at its flagship copper mine after missing a deadline to finalize a deal that would have increased payments to the government from the mine.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.