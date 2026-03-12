Markets

First Quantum Minerals To Sell Çayeli Mine To Cengiz Insaat For $340 Mln, Stock Gains

March 12, 2026 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO), Thursday announced its decision to sell Çayeli mine in Türkiye to Cengiz Insaat, a company controlled by Cengiz Holding, for $340 million in a cash deal.

Of the total consideration, Cengiz will provide an advance payment of $50 million simultaneously to the transaction announcement, which is creditable against the purchase price at the closing of the transaction.

CEO Tristan Pascall noted that the sale reflects the company's disciplined approach to portfolio management as it focus on core strategic priorities.

The deal is expected to close during the second or third quarter of 2026.

Currently, FM.TO is trading at C$33.51, up 3.14 percent on the Toronto Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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