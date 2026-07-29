First Quantum Minerals Q2 Profit Rises On Gain On Disposal Of Cos.

(RTTNews) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO), a Canadian copper mining company, on Wednesday reported sharply higher second-quarter earnings, primarily helped by a gain on disposal of group companies.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders increased to $136 million, or $0.16 per share, from $18 million, or $0.02 per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded a $271 million gain on disposal of group companies, and a $50 million foreign exchange gain.

Excluding one-time items, First Quantum Minerals posted adjusted loss of $106 million or $0.13 per share compared with profit of $17 million or $0.02 per share last year.

EBITDA was $400 million, unchanged from the second quarter of 2025.

Sales revenue increased to $1.522 billion from $1.226 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Copper production in the quarter increased to 100,487 tonnes from 91,069 tonnes last year.

The company reported a realized copper price of $5.34 per pound, up from $4.30 per pound a year earlier.

First Quantum Minerals shares closed at $26.58 on Tuesday, down 1.12%.

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